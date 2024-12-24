Left Menu

Laxity of Jharkhand govt resulting in tardy work for Jal Jeevan Mission: Union Minister

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:49 IST
Laxity of the Jharkhand government resulted in the tardy pace of work for the Jal Jeevan Mission, Union minister L Murugan alleged on Tuesday.

Murugan, the MoS for Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, said Jharkhand was lagging in the implementation of the scheme that was aimed at providing piped drinking water to all households.

''The central government had allocated the necessary funds to Jharkhand five years ago for this purpose but its implementation remained incomplete owing to lack of interest shown by the state government,'' he told reporters.

Murugan was in Palamu to chair a review meeting to assess the progress of schemes implemented under the aspirational district program.

He said Palamu has been designated as an aspirational district and the implementation of the schemes was nearly 90 per cent complete.

''The district administration is now responsible for completing the remaining 10 per cent,'' he added. Murugan said efforts will be made to ensure that Palamu exits the aspirational district program at the earliest so that other backward districts can be included in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

