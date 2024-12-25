5 Bareilly cops suspended for marking fake attendance
- Country:
- India
Five local police constables were suspended for marking fake attendance and taking illegal leave, an officer on Tuesday said. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said Constable Rajat Baliyan posted at Izzatnagar Police Station had himself marked as present at the counting office despite being on leave from October 2 to November 27 by paying Rs 10,000.
All this while, he was present in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, the SSP said.
Constables Rachit Kumar, Satendra Singh, Arpit Panwar and Pawan Bansal posted at the counting office entered fake information in the records to show Baliyan as present.
The investigation of the case has been handed over to SP Traffic Akmal Khan.
