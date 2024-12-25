West Bengal celebrates Christmas amid festive fervour

Christmas was celebrated amid a festive fervour across West Bengal on Wednesday.

People thronged churches throughout the day and attended prayer services, in which sermons were delivered on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Decorative lights adored houses in Christian-majority areas of Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Baruipur and Alipurduar, among others. Community feasts and cultural programmes were also organised in those areas to mark the day.

Elsewhere, people made most of the day by going out for picnics, watching movies or simply eating out.

In Kolkata, long queues were seen outside the ticket counters of Eco Park, Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and Nicco Park since early in the morning.

A total of 69,152 people visited the Alipore Zoo during the day, an official said.

The restaurants, pubs and bars that dot the iconic Park Street in the heart of the city were chock-a-block throughout the day, particularly at lunch. Picnic spots near Kolkata were also crammed.

Huge gatherings were seen in Mukutmanipur in Bankura, Santiniketan in Birbhum, Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas, Ayodhya Hills in Purulia, Gajaldoba in Jalpaiguri, Garchumuk in Howrah, and the coastal towns of Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, ''What makes Bengal truly extraordinary is that 'unity in diversity' isn't just an ideal we cherish, it's the very soul of who we are. This spirit of togetherness resonates deeply during the festive season.'' She attended the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary.

''May the light of Christmas fill your hearts with warmth and your homes with joy. May you and your loved ones be graced with the Almighty's choicest blessings,'' she said.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP also conveyed ''Christmas greetings to those who are celebrating''.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Kolkata, and eleven watch towers have been set up for monitoring, they said.

