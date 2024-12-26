Left Menu

Bombay High Court Delivers Landmark Verdicts Amidst 2024's Legal Battles

In 2024, Maharashtra's legal landscape was bustling with notable cases. The Bombay High Court struck down IT rules against fake news, upheld a redevelopment award to Adani Properties, and acquitted former professor G N Saibaba of Maoist links. High-profile personalities and cases consistently engaged the courts throughout the year.

The Bombay High Court has been a focal point in Maharashtra's legal scene throughout 2024, handing down major rulings that have addressed prominent issues. In a significant decision, the court invalidated the amended IT rules aimed at curbing fake news on social media, terming them unconstitutional.

In another high-profile case, the court upheld the Maharashtra government's awarding of a tender to Adani Properties for the pivotal Dharavi slum redevelopment project, a ruling that has critical implications for Mumbai's urban planning.

Furthermore, the court acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba of alleged Maoist ties, citing insufficient evidence, and also overturned his life sentence. Saibaba's death later this year due to health issues added a tragic note to the proceedings.

