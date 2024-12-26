Bombay High Court Delivers Landmark Verdicts Amidst 2024's Legal Battles

The Bombay High Court has been a focal point in Maharashtra's legal scene throughout 2024, handing down major rulings that have addressed prominent issues. In a significant decision, the court invalidated the amended IT rules aimed at curbing fake news on social media, terming them unconstitutional.

In another high-profile case, the court upheld the Maharashtra government's awarding of a tender to Adani Properties for the pivotal Dharavi slum redevelopment project, a ruling that has critical implications for Mumbai's urban planning.

Furthermore, the court acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba of alleged Maoist ties, citing insufficient evidence, and also overturned his life sentence. Saibaba's death later this year due to health issues added a tragic note to the proceedings.

