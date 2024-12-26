Left Menu

Drone Strike Ravages Ukrainian Market

A Russian drone attack injured eight people at a central market in Nikopol, Ukraine. Seven were hospitalized following damage to stalls. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 20 out of 31 Russian drones. This follows a previous Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:57 IST
Drone Strike Ravages Ukrainian Market
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

EIGHT PEOPLE WERE INJURED in a Russian drone attack on a central market in Nikopol, Ukraine, early Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The assault resulted in seven hospitalizations and considerable damage to the market stalls, reported Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak via the Telegram messaging platform.

In a related update, the Ukrainian military confirmed the interception of 20 out of 31 Russian drones launched overnight, indicating robust defense efforts. This incident follows a prior attack on Ukraine's energy system that left one person dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024