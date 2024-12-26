Drone Strike Ravages Ukrainian Market

EIGHT PEOPLE WERE INJURED in a Russian drone attack on a central market in Nikopol, Ukraine, early Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The assault resulted in seven hospitalizations and considerable damage to the market stalls, reported Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak via the Telegram messaging platform.

In a related update, the Ukrainian military confirmed the interception of 20 out of 31 Russian drones launched overnight, indicating robust defense efforts. This incident follows a prior attack on Ukraine's energy system that left one person dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)