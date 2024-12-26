Fire at Bangladesh Secretariat Sparks Sabotage Suspicions

Left Menu

A fire erupted at Bangladesh's Secretariat building in Dhaka, suspected to be a sabotage act, damaging vital documents. As no casualties were reported, authorities formed a high-powered committee to investigate the incident. The blaze forced ministries to halt operations amidst security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire engulfed a key building at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, leading to suspicions of sabotage. The fire damaged significant official documents and prompted the formation of a high-powered investigation committee.

The blaze broke out in Building 7, housed within the high-security complex, and was brought under control after relentless efforts by firefighters over six hours. The fire, noticed early Thursday morning, caused a power outage prompting a halt in operations across several ministries.

Authorities are probing the cause with a seven-member committee, headed by Additional Secretary Mohammad Khaled Rahim, assigned to submit findings within a week. The investigation seeks to determine any act of foul play amid speculations surrounding political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

