A massive fire engulfed a key building at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, leading to suspicions of sabotage. The fire damaged significant official documents and prompted the formation of a high-powered investigation committee.

The blaze broke out in Building 7, housed within the high-security complex, and was brought under control after relentless efforts by firefighters over six hours. The fire, noticed early Thursday morning, caused a power outage prompting a halt in operations across several ministries.

Authorities are probing the cause with a seven-member committee, headed by Additional Secretary Mohammad Khaled Rahim, assigned to submit findings within a week. The investigation seeks to determine any act of foul play amid speculations surrounding political tensions.

