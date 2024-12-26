Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating US-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Crisis

Russia expresses a willingness to collaborate with Donald Trump's administration to improve U.S.-Russia relations, though emphasizes that it is up to the U.S. to initiate. Tensions remain high due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Trump's envoy signaling readiness for peace talks aimed at resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:20 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Russia has shown interest in working with the incoming administration of Donald Trump to enhance bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized on Thursday that while Russia is open to dialogue, the onus is on Washington to make the first move, highlighting past interruptions in communication.

Trump, who is set to reassume the presidency on January 20, has declared his intention to swiftly resolve the war in Ukraine. Although he has not laid out specific plans, Trump's designated Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, mentioned both sides are prepared for peace talks, giving Trump a strategic position to broker a deal.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has caused widespread devastation. Lavrov asserted that Moscow seeks a legally binding agreement for peace, aiming to guarantee the security of Russia and its neighbors, while dismissing a weak ceasefire as insufficient. The broader geopolitical context remains tense as the West accuses Russia of aggressive expansion and election meddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

