Russia has shown interest in working with the incoming administration of Donald Trump to enhance bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized on Thursday that while Russia is open to dialogue, the onus is on Washington to make the first move, highlighting past interruptions in communication.

Trump, who is set to reassume the presidency on January 20, has declared his intention to swiftly resolve the war in Ukraine. Although he has not laid out specific plans, Trump's designated Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, mentioned both sides are prepared for peace talks, giving Trump a strategic position to broker a deal.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has caused widespread devastation. Lavrov asserted that Moscow seeks a legally binding agreement for peace, aiming to guarantee the security of Russia and its neighbors, while dismissing a weak ceasefire as insufficient. The broader geopolitical context remains tense as the West accuses Russia of aggressive expansion and election meddling.

