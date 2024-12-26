Strengthening Manipur's Force: Specialized Training for New Recruits

On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the need for specialized training for the newly recruited personnel of the 10th and 11th India Reserve Battalion (IRB). Having completed their basic training in Assam, these recruits will now undergo further exercises at the Manipur Police Training Centre in Pangei, Imphal East.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the advanced training aims to prepare them for deployment in managing law and order situations across the state and protecting highways. Singh noted that without this additional training, deploying the recruits immediately might lower their morale, hence the decision to focus on their comprehensive readiness.

Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to construct and maintain facilities at battalion headquarters, as well as plans for refresher courses and procuring new gear for crowd control. He urged recruit's parents not to seek transfers for their children, emphasizing the importance of allowing them to serve the state and nation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)