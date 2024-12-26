Tribunal Fines UP for Ignoring Water Body Restoration Orders

The National Green Tribunal has penalized Uttar Pradesh Rs 10,000 for not submitting a required compliance report concerning the restoration of Sadar Talab, a pond in the Kadaura Nagar Panchayat area of Jalaun district.

The tribunal expressed disappointment over the lack of submission of compliance reports as directed in September by the involved parties.

Uttar Pradesh's State Pollution Control Board also faced scrutiny for an unsatisfactory response and was instructed to pay Rs 5,000 in costs while being granted a two-week extension to file a proper reply. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for February 7, 2025.

