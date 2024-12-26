Punjab's Call to Action: Farmers Rally for Change

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Thursday that the 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 is garnering strong backing across multiple sectors. The bandh was announced following a decision by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha last week.

A meeting was held at the Khanauri protest site to strategize the bandh's success, with transporters, traders, and employees in attendance. The protest will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., though emergency services will remain active, emphasized Pandher.

The bandh aims to compel the central government to address farmers' demands, including legal guarantees for the minimum support price. Farmers have maintained their protest at border points in Punjab, urged by worsening conditions of leaders fasting in protest, as ongoing pressures mount on the government.

