Left Menu

Punjab's Call to Action: Farmers Rally for Change

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a 'Punjab bandh' on December 30, with widespread support from various sectors. This protest seeks to pressure the Indian government to meet demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price and other farmer-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:55 IST
Punjab's Call to Action: Farmers Rally for Change
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Thursday that the 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 is garnering strong backing across multiple sectors. The bandh was announced following a decision by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha last week.

A meeting was held at the Khanauri protest site to strategize the bandh's success, with transporters, traders, and employees in attendance. The protest will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., though emergency services will remain active, emphasized Pandher.

The bandh aims to compel the central government to address farmers' demands, including legal guarantees for the minimum support price. Farmers have maintained their protest at border points in Punjab, urged by worsening conditions of leaders fasting in protest, as ongoing pressures mount on the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024