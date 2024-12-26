Tensions Rise: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Targeted in Himachal Pradesh

Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur District are reportedly facing undue harassment, drawing attention to a worrying trend of targeted violence, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. According to Mufti, these traders, who are operating with proper documentation, face threats, assault, and eviction from right-wing groups.

This incident marks the third of its kind to surface, spotlighting the increasing alienation of the Kashmiri community. Mufti has called on authorities, including Omar Abdullah and Sukhu Sukhvinder, to ensure a safe environment for the affected traders, emphasizing that such actions further alienate Kashmiris.

Moreover, Mufti criticized the handling of protests in Katra over a proposed ropeway project, where the crackdown led to 18 arrests. She urged a reassessment of the project, which threatens both livelihoods and cultural sites, advocating the release of those detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)