Daylight Heist: Petrol Pump Robbery Sparks Outrage in Ranchi

In Ranchi, two men on a motorcycle stole Rs 14 lakh from a petrol pump employee near an SBI branch at Kathitand. The robbery occurred while the employee was heading to deposit the money. Police are actively pursuing leads to arrest the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight robbery, two motorcycle-riding assailants made away with Rs 14 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Ranchi on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The daring theft took place close to a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Kathitand area, managed under the Ratu police station's jurisdiction.

Ratu police station in-charge, Ram Narayan Singh, revealed that the criminals targeted the employee as he was en route to deposit the substantial sum. Authorities are actively investigating to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

