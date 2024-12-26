Daylight Heist: Petrol Pump Robbery Sparks Outrage in Ranchi

In a brazen daylight robbery, two motorcycle-riding assailants made away with Rs 14 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Ranchi on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The daring theft took place close to a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Kathitand area, managed under the Ratu police station's jurisdiction.

Ratu police station in-charge, Ram Narayan Singh, revealed that the criminals targeted the employee as he was en route to deposit the substantial sum. Authorities are actively investigating to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)