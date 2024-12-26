Mamata Banerjee's Landmark Visit to Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled a visit to Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, on December 30, marking her first visit to the area following significant protests earlier this year. The protests had erupted over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment involving local TMC authorities.

During a press briefing at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister confirmed her commitment to attend the public distribution programme in Sandeshkhali. She had previously assured residents of her intentions to visit during the pre-election period, responding to their inquiries.

As part of the government initiative, Banerjee plans to support around 20,000 beneficiaries through schemes such as 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Banglar Bari'. Additionally, she intends to distribute certificates to about 100 individuals directly from the stage, enhancing the visibility of state-supported programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)