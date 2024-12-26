Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Landmark Visit to Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her visit to Sandeshkhali on December 30 to attend a public distribution programme. This visit follows protests over land issues and alleged misconduct by local leaders. Banerjee aims to benefit 20,000 residents under various state schemes and distribute certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:14 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Landmark Visit to Sandeshkhali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled a visit to Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, on December 30, marking her first visit to the area following significant protests earlier this year. The protests had erupted over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment involving local TMC authorities.

During a press briefing at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister confirmed her commitment to attend the public distribution programme in Sandeshkhali. She had previously assured residents of her intentions to visit during the pre-election period, responding to their inquiries.

As part of the government initiative, Banerjee plans to support around 20,000 beneficiaries through schemes such as 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Banglar Bari'. Additionally, she intends to distribute certificates to about 100 individuals directly from the stage, enhancing the visibility of state-supported programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024