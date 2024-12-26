NDMC Condemns Delhi's Controversial Schemes

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took a significant stand on Thursday by passing a resolution against the AAP-led government's controversial 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' and 'Sanjeevani Yojna'. This move came during a council meeting chaired by MP Bansuri Swaraj, where key officials expressed concerns over what they termed as misleading schemes.

The NDMC, represented by figures such as Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, unanimously voted against the initiatives championed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They accused the AAP leader of deceiving Delhi's citizens with promises of Rs 2,100 per month for women and benefits for senior citizens that they argue are unfounded.

This resolution followed an alert from Delhi's Women and Child Development and Health departments, which disavowed the alleged schemes. The departments warned the public about providing personal details for registry with these claims, labeling any entities soliciting such information as fraudulent, further intensifying the political climate ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)