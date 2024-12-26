Left Menu

NDMC Condemns Delhi's Controversial Schemes

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution condemning the AAP-led Delhi government's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' and 'Sanjeevani Yojna'. The NDMC's action followed public notices from Delhi's Women and Child Development and Health departments distancing themselves from these schemes and warning against fraudulent sign-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:02 IST
NDMC Condemns Delhi's Controversial Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took a significant stand on Thursday by passing a resolution against the AAP-led government's controversial 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' and 'Sanjeevani Yojna'. This move came during a council meeting chaired by MP Bansuri Swaraj, where key officials expressed concerns over what they termed as misleading schemes.

The NDMC, represented by figures such as Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, unanimously voted against the initiatives championed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They accused the AAP leader of deceiving Delhi's citizens with promises of Rs 2,100 per month for women and benefits for senior citizens that they argue are unfounded.

This resolution followed an alert from Delhi's Women and Child Development and Health departments, which disavowed the alleged schemes. The departments warned the public about providing personal details for registry with these claims, labeling any entities soliciting such information as fraudulent, further intensifying the political climate ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024