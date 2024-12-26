Left Menu

Consumer Watchdog Probes Ride-Hailing Fare Disparities

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is investigating claims that ride-hailing apps charge different fares for identical rides on Android and iOS. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi terms it 'unfair trade practice,' calling for transparency. Further scrutiny will include food delivery and ticket-booking sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is launching an investigation into allegations against ride-hailing apps for charging varying fares for identical services on Android and iOS platforms, as announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Minister Joshi took to X, previously known as Twitter, to express the government's concerns, labeling the practice as seeming unfair and in blatant disregard for consumer rights to transparency.

The investigation will also cover other digital sectors, such as food delivery and ticket booking services, following reports that highlighted price differences between mobile platforms offering the same journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

