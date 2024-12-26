Consumer Watchdog Probes Ride-Hailing Fare Disparities

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is launching an investigation into allegations against ride-hailing apps for charging varying fares for identical services on Android and iOS platforms, as announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Minister Joshi took to X, previously known as Twitter, to express the government's concerns, labeling the practice as seeming unfair and in blatant disregard for consumer rights to transparency.

The investigation will also cover other digital sectors, such as food delivery and ticket booking services, following reports that highlighted price differences between mobile platforms offering the same journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)