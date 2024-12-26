Left Menu

Mysterious Lake Tragedy: Unraveling the Strange Deaths of Three in Telangana

In Telangana's Kamareddy district, a woman police constable, a sub-inspector, and a computer operator were found dead in a lake. Their disappearance was reported since Wednesday afternoon, launching a police search. Mobile data led to their discovery, as investigations continue to unravel the cause of this mysterious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:21 IST
Mysterious Lake Tragedy: Unraveling the Strange Deaths of Three in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, three individuals, including a woman police constable and a sub-inspector, were discovered deceased in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana. The chilling discovery has left the community in shock, with many seeking answers about the mystery shrouding their demise.

The trio had been reported missing since Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to initiate a search operation. Surveillance technologies, including mobile phone tracking, led to the eventual discovery of two mobile phones and footwear at the lake's edge, guiding authorities to the bodies late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The case, classified as a suspicious death, remains under thorough investigation. Police Superintendent Sindhu Sharma emphasized the need for a meticulous probe, pending post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death. Rumors and speculations abound, with relatives expressing disbelief over suicide theories and suggesting potential heroic actions by the sub-inspector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024