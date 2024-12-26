The complex dynamics along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China have been described as 'stable yet sensitive' by the Indian Defence Ministry. This stability follows de-escalation measures initiated after prolonged negotiations, restoring disengagement points in eastern Ladakh.

Efforts to ensure enduring peace involve extensive military and diplomatic strategies. Notably, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval recently visited Beijing, reaffirming commitment to dialogues fostered under the Special Representatives mechanism, as agreed by leaders Modi and Xi Jinping. Both countries have resumed traditional patrolling activities in critical areas like Depsang and Demchok.

Further afield, India's national defense framework is bolstered by expansive infrastructure development in border areas, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat Vision'. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy remains vigilant in international waters, enhancing maritime security in critical regions amidst geopolitical tensions, showcasing its role as a pivotal security partner on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)