Arunish Chawla: New Revenue Secretary Takes Charge

Arunish Chawla, a senior bureaucrat, officially assumed his new role as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue on Thursday.

Chawla, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Bihar cadre, has previously served as the Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals within the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers since November 1, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet made the announcement on Wednesday, appointing Chawla as the Revenue Secretary. His extensive experience includes being the Managing Director of the Metro Rail Project Patna and holding roles at the International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Chawla is an Economics doctorate from the London School of Economics.

