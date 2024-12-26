Left Menu

Arunish Chawla: New Revenue Secretary Takes Charge

Arunish Chawla, a seasoned bureaucrat, has assumed the position of Secretary, Department of Revenue. A 1992-batch IAS officer from Bihar, he has held various significant roles, including Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Managing Director of the Metro Rail Project Patna. Chawla holds a doctorate in Economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:04 IST
Arunish Chawla: New Revenue Secretary Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • India

Arunish Chawla, a senior bureaucrat, officially assumed his new role as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue on Thursday.

Chawla, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Bihar cadre, has previously served as the Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals within the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers since November 1, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet made the announcement on Wednesday, appointing Chawla as the Revenue Secretary. His extensive experience includes being the Managing Director of the Metro Rail Project Patna and holding roles at the International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Chawla is an Economics doctorate from the London School of Economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024