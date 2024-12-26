Devendra Fadnavis Drives Maharashtra's 100-Day Action Plans
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged departments to implement 100-day action plans focusing on people-centric schemes, technology integration, and sustainable practices. Fadnavis stressed the need for rapid response teams for wildlife conflicts and policies for carbon credit companies while reviewing plans of key departments at Sahyadri state guesthouse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:36 IST
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a recent meeting, emphasized the delivery of tangible results from the implementation of 100-day action plans across various departments.
The plans, mandated to ensure holistic state development, focus on people-centric schemes and technological initiatives for seamless citizen benefits.
Key departments, including Higher and Technical Education, Forest, and Agriculture, were urged to innovate, address wildlife-human conflicts, and enhance agriculture. Urban afforestation through the Miyawaki method and policies for carbon credit companies were also discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
