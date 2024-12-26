Devendra Fadnavis Drives Maharashtra's 100-Day Action Plans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a recent meeting, emphasized the delivery of tangible results from the implementation of 100-day action plans across various departments.

The plans, mandated to ensure holistic state development, focus on people-centric schemes and technological initiatives for seamless citizen benefits.

Key departments, including Higher and Technical Education, Forest, and Agriculture, were urged to innovate, address wildlife-human conflicts, and enhance agriculture. Urban afforestation through the Miyawaki method and policies for carbon credit companies were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)