Argentina's Country Risk Index Hits Six-Year Low
Argentina's country risk index, indicating investment exposure, has fallen to its lowest in six years. The index decreased to 628 basis points, marking its lowest since November 2018. This shift reflects a change in bond yield spreads with U.S. debt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:59 IST
Argentina's country risk index, a key indicator of the nation's bond yield spread compared to U.S. debt, has reached a notable low point.
On Thursday, the index fell to 628 basis points, marking its lowest level since November 2018, a significant development for investors observing the market.
This decline is seen as a positive shift, suggesting reduced perceived risk and improved investment conditions in Argentina's bond market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
