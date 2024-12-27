Left Menu

Iran and Russia Strengthen Ties with New Cooperation Agreement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is visiting Moscow to sign a cooperation agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amidst accusations by the U.S. of Iran supplying missiles to Russia, the two nations continue to bolster their defense and diplomatic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On January 17, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Moscow for a significant diplomatic engagement. During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to sign a cooperation agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by Iran's ambassador to Russia, according to RIA, a Russian state news agency.

In recent months, Russia has been actively cultivating stronger relations with Iran, alongside other countries that share adversarial stances towards the United States, including North Korea. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov disclosed in October that Moscow and Tehran are preparing to sign an agreement that encompasses enhanced defense cooperation.

The situation is further complicated by allegations from the United States, which, in September, accused Tehran of delivering close-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine. In response, the U.S. imposed sanctions on vessels and companies it believes are involved in the delivery of Iranian weapons. However, Tehran denies these allegations, insisting that it has not provided missiles to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

