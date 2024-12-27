Xi Jinping's 2025 Russian Rendezvous
China's President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia in 2025, according to Russia's RIA news agency. Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov, confirmed that bilateral plans are underway. China’s foreign ministry has not yet confirmed the visit, as reported by Reuters.
China's President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia in 2025, a move that strengthens bilateral relations between the two nations. This information was released by Russia's RIA news agency, citing comments from Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov.
Morgulov confirmed that both countries are actively working on plans for the visit, labeling it as a priority. The anticipated visit underscores the diplomatic partnerships between China and Russia.
While China's foreign ministry has yet to provide official confirmation, the news underscores the strategic significance of Xi's impending trip to Russia, which is drawing global attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
