Left Menu

Xi Jinping's 2025 Russian Rendezvous

China's President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia in 2025, according to Russia's RIA news agency. Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov, confirmed that bilateral plans are underway. China’s foreign ministry has not yet confirmed the visit, as reported by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 06:30 IST
Xi Jinping's 2025 Russian Rendezvous
visit

China's President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia in 2025, a move that strengthens bilateral relations between the two nations. This information was released by Russia's RIA news agency, citing comments from Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, Igor Morgulov.

Morgulov confirmed that both countries are actively working on plans for the visit, labeling it as a priority. The anticipated visit underscores the diplomatic partnerships between China and Russia.

While China's foreign ministry has yet to provide official confirmation, the news underscores the strategic significance of Xi's impending trip to Russia, which is drawing global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024