Public Caning in Terengganu Sparks Human Rights Debate

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 - In a rare spectacle, a Malaysian man was publicly caned at a mosque in Terengganu for committing the Islamic crime of khalwat, or close proximity with a non-family member of the opposite sex. The caning drew attention to Malaysia's dual-track legal system, which applies Islamic laws alongside secular ones to Muslim citizens.

The 42-year-old Mohd Affendi Awang, a construction worker and father, was sentenced to six strokes of the cane following a guilty plea. The event, witnessed by 90 people, took place under a strong police presence. It marked the third time Awang faced such a punishment, according to reports from the Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia and broadcaster Astro Awani.

Terengganu, governed by the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), is known for its strict adherence to Islamic law. The practice of public caning has previously stirred human rights concerns, as seen in a 2018 incident involving two women. The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia has decried the punishment as undermining human rights and legality under the Federal Constitution.

