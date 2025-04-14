Left Menu

Mehul Choksi's Legal Battle: Human Rights Concerns and a Political Extradition Challenge

Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, nabbed in Belgium, faces extradition to India. His lawyer argues extradition could severely affect Choksi's human rights and highlights concerns over his health. They aim to challenge the extradition, branding it politically motivated and unsuitable due to Choksi's health issues.

Updated: 14-04-2025 12:23 IST
  • India

Following his arrest in Belgium, Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's extradition to India is being hotly contested by his legal team. Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal argues that Choksi's human rights will be gravely compromised if he is sent back to India, citing political motives behind the case and concerns over medical care in India.

Aggarwal emphasizes that Choksi, accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank along with his nephew Nirav Modi, maintains his cooperation with Indian authorities. Despite being implicated, Choksi has yet to be declared a fugitive, partly due to his willingness to participate in investigations via video conferencing.

Choksi's legal representatives have consistently filed requests to allow him to participate virtually due to his health problems. His lawyer explains that Choksi suffers from cancer and other health issues, asserting these as grounds to allow him to remain free while fighting extradition.

