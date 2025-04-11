El Salvador's Mega-Prison: A Hub for Deportees Amid Legal and Human Rights Battles

In a controversial move, El Salvador's mega-prison, CECOT, has become a holding ground for over 250 Venezuelans deported from the United States. This development is part of a $6 million deal between the U.S. and El Salvador, aimed at curbing gang activities. However, the agreement is stirring up legal battles and calls for human rights investigations, as many deportees and their families contest the claims of gang affiliation.

The deportation deal, devised under former U.S. President Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, is under scrutiny. It faces legal challenges in U.S. courts and condemnation from human rights groups. Critics highlight the lack of due process and inadequate living conditions in CECOT, touted as the largest detention center in the Americas.

Despite facing significant backlash and lawsuits challenging the legality of these deportations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised the initiative, emphasizing cost-effective measures and public safety. Yet, troubling reports from inside CECOT cast a shadow over the declared objectives, revealing a discrepancy between political promises and on-ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)