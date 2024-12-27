Left Menu

Crackdown on Anti-National Activities: Two Detained in Jammu & Kashmir

Two individuals in Jammu & Kashmir have been detained under the Public Safety Act for allegedly aiding anti-national activities. Their detention underscores efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. The detainees, linked to banned outfits and past criminal charges, pose a serious threat to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:59 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant crackdown on anti-national activities has led to the detention of two over-ground workers in Jammu and Kashmir, according to recent statements from officials. Charged under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), these detentions highlight the region's ongoing efforts to secure peace and stability.

Jaffer Hussain Butt, an over-ground worker from Kishtwar, is accused of assisting banned groups in unlawful activities. His actions reportedly posed significant threats to the region's security. After thorough investigations, Butt has been placed in the district prison in Kathua as of Thursday.

Another individual, Liyaqat Ali of Kathua, was detained following a magistrate's order. Ali, with a history of anti-national activities since 2003, including attempts of murder and aiding terrorist elements, is now confined in Kot Bhalwal's central jail, emphasizing the ongoing threat his activities present.

