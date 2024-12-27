The Coal Block Controversy: Manmohan Singh's Legal Battle

Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, recently passed away at age 92 in the national capital, leaving behind a complex legacy intertwined with legal challenges. Notably, Singh was embroiled in a coal block allocation case, where he was summoned as an accused by a trial court in March 2015. The Supreme Court later intervened to stay the directive.

An esteemed economist and politician, Singh contested the allegations, emphasizing the absence of sanctioned permission to prosecute public officials and denying any wrongdoing in the coal block allocation. His appeal in the Supreme Court focused on significant legal questions regarding the role of government functions versus criminal prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case revolved around the alleged allocation irregularities of the Talabira-II coal block to Hindalco. The trial court's decision, led by Judge Bharat Parashar, dismissed a CBI closure report, directly implicating Singh. However, the court acknowledged that Singh acted based on the screening committee's recommendations without presuming any non-compliance.

