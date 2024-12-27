Left Menu

The Coal Block Controversy: Manmohan Singh's Legal Battle

The late Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister of India, was embroiled in a legal battle related to the allocation of a coal block. Acquitted by the Supreme Court, Singh faced accusations due to alleged irregularities but contested the claims, citing a lack of permission for prosecution and questioning procedural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:09 IST
The Coal Block Controversy: Manmohan Singh's Legal Battle
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, recently passed away at age 92 in the national capital, leaving behind a complex legacy intertwined with legal challenges. Notably, Singh was embroiled in a coal block allocation case, where he was summoned as an accused by a trial court in March 2015. The Supreme Court later intervened to stay the directive.

An esteemed economist and politician, Singh contested the allegations, emphasizing the absence of sanctioned permission to prosecute public officials and denying any wrongdoing in the coal block allocation. His appeal in the Supreme Court focused on significant legal questions regarding the role of government functions versus criminal prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case revolved around the alleged allocation irregularities of the Talabira-II coal block to Hindalco. The trial court's decision, led by Judge Bharat Parashar, dismissed a CBI closure report, directly implicating Singh. However, the court acknowledged that Singh acted based on the screening committee's recommendations without presuming any non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024