New Police Outpost to Enhance Security in Sambhal

In the wake of the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, resulting in several casualties, the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking decisive action by planning a new police outpost's construction. This strategic move aims to reinforce the region's security and deter further unrest.

Officials disclosed that preliminary surveys have been completed, and the upcoming outpost construction will commence soon in the Kot Garvi neighborhood, a short distance from Shahi Jama Masjid.

The outpost, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, will provide around-the-clock security, although the facility's name remains undisclosed. This development follows clashes during a survey inspecting claims of a former temple site, leading to fatalities and numerous injuries.

