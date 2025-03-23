Arrest and Tensions Surround Shahi Jama Masjid Protest: Zafar Ali Under Scrutiny
Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, was arrested following a protest linked to a court-ordered mosque survey. After being released and called back for questioning, Ali has been charged under several legal provisions. His arrest has heightened tensions, with the police and administration on alert.
- Country:
- India
Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali was apprehended following investigations into the November 24 violence during a protest against a court-ordered mosque survey.
The district police led by Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed Ali's arrest, executed after repeated questioning. Tensions have escalated in the aftermath.
Authorities have mobilized security forces, conducting drone surveillance to ensure stability. Allegations from Ali's family suggest his detention aimed to prevent his testimony before a judicial panel, reflecting the ongoing friction between religious and legal interests in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter
Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members
Scarborough Pub Shooting: Toronto Police Hunt for Suspects
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Verification Drives in Capital
Delhi Police Nab Gang Member in Najafgarh Shooting