Arrest and Tensions Surround Shahi Jama Masjid Protest: Zafar Ali Under Scrutiny

Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali was apprehended following investigations into the November 24 violence during a protest against a court-ordered mosque survey.

The district police led by Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed Ali's arrest, executed after repeated questioning. Tensions have escalated in the aftermath.

Authorities have mobilized security forces, conducting drone surveillance to ensure stability. Allegations from Ali's family suggest his detention aimed to prevent his testimony before a judicial panel, reflecting the ongoing friction between religious and legal interests in the region.

