Left Menu

Conflict at Kamal Adwan Hospital: Impact and Aftermath

Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, ordering evacuation amid escalating conflict. This follows ongoing Israeli military operations against Hamas in the region, resulting in significant casualties and displacement. Tensions over the intent and impact of these raids persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:47 IST
Conflict at Kamal Adwan Hospital: Impact and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, forcing patients and staff to evacuate. This hospital is one of only three medical facilities serving the northern Gaza area, compounding the crisis amid ongoing violence.

The raid was part of a broader series of Israeli strikes across Gaza, which resulted in numerous casualties, including 25 reported fatalities. Among these, a strike in Gaza City claimed 15 lives, underlining the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Claims have emerged regarding the strategic use of hospitals by Hamas, with Israeli military asserting some facilities serve as operational strongholds. Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza voiced significant concern over the loss of communication with staff in the besieged hospital, warning of dire humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024