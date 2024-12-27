Conflict at Kamal Adwan Hospital: Impact and Aftermath

Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, forcing patients and staff to evacuate. This hospital is one of only three medical facilities serving the northern Gaza area, compounding the crisis amid ongoing violence.

The raid was part of a broader series of Israeli strikes across Gaza, which resulted in numerous casualties, including 25 reported fatalities. Among these, a strike in Gaza City claimed 15 lives, underlining the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Claims have emerged regarding the strategic use of hospitals by Hamas, with Israeli military asserting some facilities serve as operational strongholds. Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza voiced significant concern over the loss of communication with staff in the besieged hospital, warning of dire humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)