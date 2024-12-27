Left Menu

US Visa Surge: Record Numbers and New Opportunities for Indians

The US mission in India has issued over one million nonimmigrant visas for the second year, driven by increased demand among Indians for travel. A record number of visitor visas and ongoing efforts to establish US-based H-1B renewals highlight this trend, with India becoming a top sender of international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:09 IST
US Visa Surge: Record Numbers and New Opportunities for Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US mission in India announced it has issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas for the second consecutive year, including a record number of visitor visas. This highlights the growing demand from Indians seeking to travel to the United States.

Officials are working towards a US-based renewal system for H-1B visas by 2025, which is expected to benefit a large number of Indian nationals. Visitor numbers from India have surged fivefold over the past four years, with more than two million Indians traveling to the US in the first 11 months of 2024 alone—a 26% increase from the previous year.

In addition to boosting visitor visa numbers, the US has facilitated the migration of skilled professionals and legal family reunification through immigrant visas, enhancing the Indian diaspora in the US. Furthermore, India became the top sender of international students to the US in the 2024 academic year, with more than 331,000 students enrolled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024