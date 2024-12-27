Taloja Jail Overcrowding Hampers Inmate Transfer Plea

In a recent court filing, authorities at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai have opposed the transfer plea by former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary. Citing overcrowding and sensitivity issues, the jail administration urged dismissal of Chaudhary's application to be moved from Akola jail.

Chaudhary is accused of a deadly shooting on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express that claimed the lives of an RPF officer and three passengers. Apprehended after the incident, he has been detained in Akola jail and is seeking a transfer citing inadequate jail conditions.

The Taloja facility, currently housing more inmates than its capacity, faces staffing challenges and ongoing structural audits, leading to its stance against taking in new prisoners, especially with safety concerns amidst high-profile inmates under the MCOC Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)