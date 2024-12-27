Death Sentence for Tragic Mass Killing: A Wake-up Call for China

A Chinese court has handed a death sentence to Fan Weiqiu for the mass killing of 35 people. The tragic event, which involved Fan driving into a crowd, took place last month and has since raised nationwide alarm regarding the threat of similar incidents.

The court in Zhuhai, a city in southern China, described the crime as extremely vile with particularly cruel methods and severe consequences. Fan's attack was reportedly driven by his dissatisfaction with the outcome of his divorce settlement, according to court findings.

In response to the attack, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for local governments to implement measures to prevent future occurrences of such extreme cases, highlighting the broader concern over public safety and security.

