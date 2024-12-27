Left Menu

Alleged Assault of Minor Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, three boys aged six to seven are among those charged for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl. The police have arrested eight individuals, including minors and parents, with charges under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking revelation from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police have charged eight individuals, including three minors, for the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place in a village under the Kalwari Police Station's jurisdiction, prompting swift legal actions as the case gained attention.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the Harraiya Police Circle Officer, Sanjay Singh, confirmed that the accused include three minors, three women, and two men. According to an FIR, sections under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were applied, highlighting the severity of the charges.

The girl has undergone a medical examination to gather further evidence. Authorities state that the suspects fled the scene after the girl's cries alarmed other children, and subsequent attempts by the girl's mother to seek justice from the suspect's families resulted in her own assault, which led police to take immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

