Alleged Assault of Minor Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village

In a shocking revelation from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police have charged eight individuals, including three minors, for the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place in a village under the Kalwari Police Station's jurisdiction, prompting swift legal actions as the case gained attention.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the Harraiya Police Circle Officer, Sanjay Singh, confirmed that the accused include three minors, three women, and two men. According to an FIR, sections under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were applied, highlighting the severity of the charges.

The girl has undergone a medical examination to gather further evidence. Authorities state that the suspects fled the scene after the girl's cries alarmed other children, and subsequent attempts by the girl's mother to seek justice from the suspect's families resulted in her own assault, which led police to take immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)