Delhi's Private School Fee Controversy Sparks Legal Action

In a move addressing the longstanding issue of arbitrary fee hikes, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood declared the formation of a committee to oversee private school practices. The committee's inspections have led to a legal spotlight on schools around the capital.

The Delhi High Court reprimanded DPS Dwarka after shocking reports emerged of students being confined over fee disputes, sparking public uproar. The court underlined the urgency of protecting student rights against institutions seemingly prioritizing profit over student welfare.

Sood highlighted government efforts in tackling previously ignored grievances, asserting that decisive action differentiates the current administration. Inspections continue as officials aim to instill accountability within over 600 schools, ensuring fair treatment and transparent management.

(With inputs from agencies.)