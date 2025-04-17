Ukrainian Tennis Star Lesia Tsurenko Files Legal Action Against WTA

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has initiated legal proceedings against the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), accusing it of 'moral abuse' by an unnamed executive. Tsurenko claims these actions led to panic attacks, profoundly affecting her career and well-being.

She reportedly faced indifference and injustice when she sought protection within the organization, which she believes contributed to her moral decline in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tsurenko had previously withdrawn from a match at Indian Wells in 2023, citing a panic attack following discussions with WTA leadership regarding their response to the war.

In response, the WTA stated its condemnation of the war and reiterated its stance on equality and non-discrimination, maintaining that competitions are open to all deserving athletes. However, Tsurenko feels alienated, alleging a lack of protection and support from the association. The WTA expressed disappointment over the litigation but stated confidence in their adherence to rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)