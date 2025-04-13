Promised Marriage Leads to Legal Action: IPS Officer Accused

An alarming case has come to light in Maharashtra, where a 30-year-old IPS officer stands accused of raping a woman doctor under the pretext of marriage, as reported by authorities on Sunday.

The alleged victim, a 28-year-old doctor, filed the complaint at Nagpur's Imamwada Police Station last Friday. Their interaction began on Instagram in November 2022, during which time the accused was preparing for the UPSC exams, while the complainant was an MBBS student, police officials stated.

Initial online interactions progressed to phone calls, and subsequently, the officer promised to marry the woman, leading to a physical relationship. However, after the officer's selection for the IPS, he reportedly began avoiding her and declined to fulfill the marriage promise, prompting the woman to file a complaint. The police have registered a rape case and are actively investigating the charges against the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)