Promised Marriage Leads to Legal Action: IPS Officer Accused
A 30-year-old IPS officer in Maharashtra faces legal trouble for allegedly raping a woman doctor. The incident reportedly stemmed from a broken promise of marriage. The victim approached Nagpur's Imamwada Police Station, leading to a case being registered against the officer. Investigations continue in the matter.
- Country:
- India
An alarming case has come to light in Maharashtra, where a 30-year-old IPS officer stands accused of raping a woman doctor under the pretext of marriage, as reported by authorities on Sunday.
The alleged victim, a 28-year-old doctor, filed the complaint at Nagpur's Imamwada Police Station last Friday. Their interaction began on Instagram in November 2022, during which time the accused was preparing for the UPSC exams, while the complainant was an MBBS student, police officials stated.
Initial online interactions progressed to phone calls, and subsequently, the officer promised to marry the woman, leading to a physical relationship. However, after the officer's selection for the IPS, he reportedly began avoiding her and declined to fulfill the marriage promise, prompting the woman to file a complaint. The police have registered a rape case and are actively investigating the charges against the officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- officer
- rape
- allegation
- marriage
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- doctor
- investigation
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Strengthens Media Monitoring to Ensure Accuracy and Accountability
Maharashtra Preps for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Infrastructure and Crowd Management in Focus
Maharashtra Government's Rapid Response to Misinformation Initiated
PM Modi's Strategic Tour: From Nagpur's Key Visits to Mega Projects in Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra Approves Rs 13.46 Crore for Tukaram Omble Memorial