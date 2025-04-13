Left Menu

Promised Marriage Leads to Legal Action: IPS Officer Accused

A 30-year-old IPS officer in Maharashtra faces legal trouble for allegedly raping a woman doctor. The incident reportedly stemmed from a broken promise of marriage. The victim approached Nagpur's Imamwada Police Station, leading to a case being registered against the officer. Investigations continue in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:08 IST
Promised Marriage Leads to Legal Action: IPS Officer Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case has come to light in Maharashtra, where a 30-year-old IPS officer stands accused of raping a woman doctor under the pretext of marriage, as reported by authorities on Sunday.

The alleged victim, a 28-year-old doctor, filed the complaint at Nagpur's Imamwada Police Station last Friday. Their interaction began on Instagram in November 2022, during which time the accused was preparing for the UPSC exams, while the complainant was an MBBS student, police officials stated.

Initial online interactions progressed to phone calls, and subsequently, the officer promised to marry the woman, leading to a physical relationship. However, after the officer's selection for the IPS, he reportedly began avoiding her and declined to fulfill the marriage promise, prompting the woman to file a complaint. The police have registered a rape case and are actively investigating the charges against the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025