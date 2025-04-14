Cycling Scandal: Van der Poel's Bottle Incident Sparks Legal Action

An investigation is underway following an incident involving cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who was struck by a plastic bottle during the Paris-Roubaix race, according to Lille prosecutor Carole Etienne.

The Dutch cyclist, on his way to victory, was hit in the face while leading the classic race, prompting an investigation into violence with a weapon. The bottle, thrown by a spectator, was described by Van der Poel as having the impact of a stone, emphasizing the severity of the act.

Reports indicate the spectator turned himself in to authorities. Van der Poel has called for legal action, denouncing the act as unacceptable, equating it with other forms of fan misconduct that detract from the integrity of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)