Cycling Scandal: Van der Poel's Bottle Incident Sparks Legal Action
The Lille prosecutor has confirmed an investigation into a spectator who hurled a bottle at cyclist Mathieu van der Poel during his Paris-Roubaix race. The incident is classified as violence with a weapon. The suspect has surrendered to police, and the cyclist demands legal accountability.
An investigation is underway following an incident involving cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who was struck by a plastic bottle during the Paris-Roubaix race, according to Lille prosecutor Carole Etienne.
The Dutch cyclist, on his way to victory, was hit in the face while leading the classic race, prompting an investigation into violence with a weapon. The bottle, thrown by a spectator, was described by Van der Poel as having the impact of a stone, emphasizing the severity of the act.
Reports indicate the spectator turned himself in to authorities. Van der Poel has called for legal action, denouncing the act as unacceptable, equating it with other forms of fan misconduct that detract from the integrity of the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision in Delhi: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Call for Investigation: The Jamshedpur Encounter of Anuj Kanaujia
Suspects Arrested in Qatar-Netanyahu Investigation
Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation