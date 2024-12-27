Left Menu

North Korean Casualties in Russia's War Against Ukraine Surge

North Korean troops are suffering significant casualties in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with a thousand reported killed or injured in a week. White House spokesperson John Kirby highlighted the expendable treatment of these troops by Russian and North Korean leaders. President Biden is expected to approve additional support for Ukraine soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:33 IST
North Korean Casualties in Russia's War Against Ukraine Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports have surfaced indicating that North Korean forces are bearing the brunt of mass casualties while supporting Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. In just the past week, the Kursk region of Russia witnessed a thousand North Korean troops either killed or wounded.

According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, both Russian and North Korean military leaders are deploying these troops in futile attacks against fortified Ukrainian positions. Kirby described these operations as 'masked, dismounted assaults,' suggesting a deliberate disregard for troop welfare.

In response to these developments, President Joe Biden is anticipated to greenlight another security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days, aiming to bolster Ukrainian defenses amid these intensified assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024