North Korean Casualties in Russia's War Against Ukraine Surge
North Korean troops are suffering significant casualties in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with a thousand reported killed or injured in a week. White House spokesperson John Kirby highlighted the expendable treatment of these troops by Russian and North Korean leaders. President Biden is expected to approve additional support for Ukraine soon.
Reports have surfaced indicating that North Korean forces are bearing the brunt of mass casualties while supporting Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. In just the past week, the Kursk region of Russia witnessed a thousand North Korean troops either killed or wounded.
According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, both Russian and North Korean military leaders are deploying these troops in futile attacks against fortified Ukrainian positions. Kirby described these operations as 'masked, dismounted assaults,' suggesting a deliberate disregard for troop welfare.
In response to these developments, President Joe Biden is anticipated to greenlight another security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days, aiming to bolster Ukrainian defenses amid these intensified assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
