Left Menu

North Korean Troops Face Heavy Losses in Ukraine Conflict

North Korean troops are suffering significant casualties while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, particularly in the Kursk region. The situation is dire, with military leaders treating these forces as expendable. The U.S. may soon approve additional support for Ukraine in response to the developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:44 IST
North Korean Troops Face Heavy Losses in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports from the White House disclose alarming news of mass casualties among North Korean forces stationed on Russia's front lines in Ukraine. In the past week alone, a thousand North Korean troops have been either killed or wounded in the Kursk region, according to spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby highlighted the harsh reality faced by these troops, noting that Russian and North Korean military leaders appear to view them as expendable assets. The troops have been tasked with executing 'massed, dismounted assaults' against fortified Ukrainian positions in what seem like hopeless missions.

In light of these developments, President Joe Biden is expected to authorize a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to bolster its defense against ongoing aggression, Kirby suggested during the briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024