Reports from the White House disclose alarming news of mass casualties among North Korean forces stationed on Russia's front lines in Ukraine. In the past week alone, a thousand North Korean troops have been either killed or wounded in the Kursk region, according to spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby highlighted the harsh reality faced by these troops, noting that Russian and North Korean military leaders appear to view them as expendable assets. The troops have been tasked with executing 'massed, dismounted assaults' against fortified Ukrainian positions in what seem like hopeless missions.

In light of these developments, President Joe Biden is expected to authorize a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to bolster its defense against ongoing aggression, Kirby suggested during the briefing.

