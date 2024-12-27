Left Menu

Italian Journalist Detained in Tehran Sparks International Debate

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained in Tehran while reporting for Il Foglio. Held in Evin prison, the Italian foreign ministry is working to clarify her status. Sala's detention highlights Iran's history of using prisoners as negotiation tools. Authorities have not yet acknowledged the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:07 IST
An Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala, has been detained in Tehran, prompting diplomatic efforts from Italy's foreign ministry, according to a statement released on Friday.

Sala, a reporter for Il Foglio, was arrested on December 19 while on assignment in Iran with an official visa. The foreign ministry is currently engaging with Iranian authorities to assess the legal circumstances and ensure her well-being.

Similar cases in the past have seen Western journalists detained by Iran under espionage charges, often used as leverage in international negotiations. Sala's detention has yet to be formally acknowledged by Iran, despite Italy's calls for her release.

