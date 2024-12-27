Italian Journalist Detained in Tehran Sparks International Debate

An Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala, has been detained in Tehran, prompting diplomatic efforts from Italy's foreign ministry, according to a statement released on Friday.

Sala, a reporter for Il Foglio, was arrested on December 19 while on assignment in Iran with an official visa. The foreign ministry is currently engaging with Iranian authorities to assess the legal circumstances and ensure her well-being.

Similar cases in the past have seen Western journalists detained by Iran under espionage charges, often used as leverage in international negotiations. Sala's detention has yet to be formally acknowledged by Iran, despite Italy's calls for her release.

