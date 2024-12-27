Mass Casualties of North Korean Troops in Russia's War against Ukraine

North Korean forces are enduring significant casualties on the front lines of Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with reports indicating over a thousand troops were killed or wounded in the past week in Russia's Kursk region. This information was revealed by White House spokesperson John Kirby during a media briefing on Friday, exceeding previous figures provided by U.S. officials.

According to Kirby, the leadership of both Russian and North Korean militaries are treating these troops as expendable, sending them on futile assaults against Ukrainian defenses. He termed these maneuvers as 'massed, dismounted assaults.' No immediate comments were received from the North Korean mission to the United Nations or Russia's U.N. mission.

President Joe Biden is likely to approve further security assistance for Ukraine soon. This move comes after he condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and cities, urging the Defense Department to continue arms supplies to Ukraine. Earlier, a U.S. military official cited several hundred North Korean casualties in Russia's Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)