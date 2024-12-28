Left Menu

Subway Tragedy: Man Indicted for Brutal Train Fire Murder

A man named Sebastian Zapeta was indicted on murder and arson charges after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train. The victim, who was sleeping, died from smoke inhalation and burns. Zapeta, a Guatemalan citizen, faces life in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 03:14 IST
A grand jury has indicted Sebastian Zapeta, 33, on murder and arson charges following a horrific incident on a New York City subway. Zapeta allegedly set a sleeping woman's clothes on fire, leading to her death from smoke inhalation and burns.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez expressed confidence in holding Zapeta accountable, labeling the act as 'malicious' towards a defenseless victim. The indictment includes multiple counts of both first- and second-degree murder, along with first-degree arson.

Authorities revealed that Zapeta, a Guatemalan national living in a homeless shelter, entered the U.S. illegally. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning removal proceedings. Zapeta is expected to be arraigned on January 7, facing potential life imprisonment without parole.

