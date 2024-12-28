Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Narco-Terror Plot with Key Arrests

Punjab Police arrested two individuals linked to a grenade attack on an Islamabad police station in Amritsar. The arrests revealed a narco-terror module controlled from abroad. Officials recovered heroin, firearms, and initiated wider investigations. Recent grenade attacks in the state necessitated urgent law enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a narco-terror module involved in a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. Two individuals, Gurjeet Singh from Dande and Baljit Singh from Chhapa, were apprehended following the attack, which occurred in the early hours of December 17. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the operation, noting that the module was coordinated by controllers based overseas. The authorities seized 1.4 kg of heroin, a hand grenade, and two pistols during the operation. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire network behind the attack.

Apart from the Amritsar incident, similar attacks have been recorded in the state, including a recent one in Gurdaspur. In response, DGP Yadav visited the site and instructed officers to bolster law enforcement measures. The concerted efforts of the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police resulted in neutralizing three suspected terrorists linked to the Gurdaspur attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

