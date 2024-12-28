Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister's Warning: No Tolerance for Attacks on Officials

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a stern warning against political leaders attacking or obstructing government officials. This statement follows an incident where a YSRCP leader allegedly assaulted a Dalit official. Kalyan emphasized that such actions will invite serious consequences.

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has made it unequivocally clear that any political leader who assaults or obstructs a government official will face severe consequences. His statement comes in the wake of an alleged attack by C Sudarshan Reddy, a local YSRCP leader, on a Dalit government official.

Kalyan spoke to reporters at Kadapa RIMS Hospital, condemning the alleged attack on Jawahar Babu, a Mandal Parishad Development Officer, who was reportedly subjected to physical assault, casteist abuse, and threats for not handing over room keys.

Expressing concern over recurring incidents, Kalyan urged senior officials to prevent such acts and criticized the YSRCP for its persistent arrogance despite diminishing political power, appealing to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for stronger discipline within the party.

