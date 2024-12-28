Left Menu

Harassment Protest Leads to Attack: Ranjit's Brave Stand

A 26-year-old man named Ranjit was seriously injured in Jagdishpur after defending his sister, who was being harassed on her way to school. Despite previous complaints to police, the incident escalated, leading to Ranjit's hospitalization. The family accuses the police of negligence, while authorities promise a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:13 IST
A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in Jagdishpur following a confrontation aimed at protecting his sister from harassment, police reported on Saturday. The incident has sparked controversy over local police actions.

The altercation occurred Thursday when Ranjit intervened against a group of boys harassing his sister, leading to a violent attack. Despite prior police complaints about the harassment, no action was taken, according to Ranjit's family.

Authorities have deployed police forces and are investigating the claims of law enforcement negligence. Deputy Superintendent Atul Kumar Singh stated that legal proceedings will commence once an official complaint is received, as pressure mounts for accountability in Jagdishpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

