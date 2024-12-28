Harassment Protest Leads to Attack: Ranjit's Brave Stand

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in Jagdishpur following a confrontation aimed at protecting his sister from harassment, police reported on Saturday. The incident has sparked controversy over local police actions.

The altercation occurred Thursday when Ranjit intervened against a group of boys harassing his sister, leading to a violent attack. Despite prior police complaints about the harassment, no action was taken, according to Ranjit's family.

Authorities have deployed police forces and are investigating the claims of law enforcement negligence. Deputy Superintendent Atul Kumar Singh stated that legal proceedings will commence once an official complaint is received, as pressure mounts for accountability in Jagdishpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)