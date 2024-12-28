Left Menu

Austria Strengthens Defense Cooperation with Italy Through Fighter Jet Deal

Austria is set to acquire 12 Italian-made M-346 FA fighter jets, aiming to replace the decommissioned Saab 105 planes. A letter of intent was signed with Italy's Leonardo, reflecting the strong cooperation between the two countries. The deal budgeted at approximately 1 billion euros is still under negotiation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria has announced plans to purchase 12 M-346 FA fighter jets from Italy, marking a significant step in replacing its decommissioned Saab 105 fleet. The agreement with Italian manufacturer Leonardo was confirmed via a letter of intent, as negotiations on the contract continue.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer emphasized the importance of this acquisition in illustrating strong ties between Austria and Italy. He conveyed gratitude towards Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her role in facilitating the deal, which highlights robust international military cooperation.

While the total cost for the jets is still under negotiation, around 1 billion euros has been allocated in the budget. These aircraft will be utilized for pilot training, ground force support, and air defense capabilities, reinforcing Austria's military infrastructure.

