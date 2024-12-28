Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Drone Depot in Russia, Weakens Attack Capability

Ukraine claims it significantly reduced Russia's ability to launch drone attacks by striking a Shahed drone depot in the Oryol region. The attack targeted storage and maintenance facilities for long-range drones, according to Ukraine's military. Moscow has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:16 IST
Ukraine Strikes Drone Depot in Russia, Weakens Attack Capability
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

Ukraine announced a significant military achievement on Saturday, stating that it had successfully targeted a drone depot in Russia's Oryol region. This depot was crucial for the storage and maintenance of long-range Shahed drones.

According to Ukraine's military, the offensive operation conducted on Thursday resulted in the destruction of several fortified structures used for housing 'kamikaze' drones. This, they assert, will severely hinder Russia's capability to launch drone-based attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets.

Despite these claims, Moscow has remained silent regarding the event. Russia has been regularly executing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, and in recent months, has intensified these efforts to demoralize the Ukrainian defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024