Ukraine Strikes Drone Depot in Russia, Weakens Attack Capability

Ukraine announced a significant military achievement on Saturday, stating that it had successfully targeted a drone depot in Russia's Oryol region. This depot was crucial for the storage and maintenance of long-range Shahed drones.

According to Ukraine's military, the offensive operation conducted on Thursday resulted in the destruction of several fortified structures used for housing 'kamikaze' drones. This, they assert, will severely hinder Russia's capability to launch drone-based attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets.

Despite these claims, Moscow has remained silent regarding the event. Russia has been regularly executing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, and in recent months, has intensified these efforts to demoralize the Ukrainian defenses.

