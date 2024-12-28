Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza's Hospitals: A Tale of War and Detention

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, was detained by Israeli forces amid ongoing strikes that have further devastated the enclave. The conflict has severely impacted Gaza's health sector, with thousands killed and wounded. Israel accuses Hamas militants of using hospital facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:30 IST
In a significant development, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, has been detained by Israeli forces as part of ongoing military operations in Gaza. The arrest follows a series of intensifying strikes that have devastated the region's health infrastructure.

Gaza's Health Ministry reports that the hospital has been targeted multiple times during Israel's offensive against Hamas militants. Detailing further, the ministry stated that the ongoing war has resulted in the deaths of over 45,400 Palestinians, with women and children disproportionately affected, and more than 108,000 wounded.

Israel remains resolute in its campaign to dismantle Hamas following their attack on southern Israel in 2023. The conflict has continued with airstrikes affecting both Gaza and parts of Israel, as international concern grows over the humanitarian impact on civilians and medical personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

