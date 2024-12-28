The Evolving Landscape of Abortion Access in the US: A Post-Roe Analysis

Two and a half years after the US Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains a contentious issue with rising numbers despite state-level bans. Legal and policy shifts continue to shape access, especially in states with restrictive bans.

The significant rise in the use of abortion pills and increased travel to abortion-friendly states highlights changing dynamics. Pills, often prescribed via telemedicine, now account for nearly two-thirds of procedures, shifting the battleground to federal and state legal arenas.

While some states, like Florida, enforce strict bans, others see expanded services and new clinics opening. Statistics show a fluctuating number of abortion clinics and a heightened concern over emergency care access during pregnancy complications.

