The Evolving Landscape of Abortion Access in the US: A Post-Roe Analysis

Despite increased restrictions and legal battles, abortion has become slightly more common in the US since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Pills and interstate travel have become crucial for accessing abortion. States like Florida have enacted significant restrictions, changing abortion dynamics, while new clinics have emerged in other regions.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:51 IST
  • United States

Two and a half years after the US Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains a contentious issue with rising numbers despite state-level bans. Legal and policy shifts continue to shape access, especially in states with restrictive bans.

The significant rise in the use of abortion pills and increased travel to abortion-friendly states highlights changing dynamics. Pills, often prescribed via telemedicine, now account for nearly two-thirds of procedures, shifting the battleground to federal and state legal arenas.

While some states, like Florida, enforce strict bans, others see expanded services and new clinics opening. Statistics show a fluctuating number of abortion clinics and a heightened concern over emergency care access during pregnancy complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

